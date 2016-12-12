David Shribman is executive editor of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, and a Pulitzer Prize-winner for his coverage of U.S. politics.

A telephone conversation with the president of Taiwan that in one brief exchange threatened to upend four decades of American foreign policy toward China. A suggestion that Twitter, and not the formal press conference, will emerge as the new chief executive’s principal way of communicating with the American people. A notion that the new president might go one-on-one with corporate executives to keep jobs from fleeing to Mexico and, perhaps by extension, Canada.

Report Typo/Error