Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
Politics Insider
Subscribe to RSS

Entry archive:

Everybody hates the PST in overtaxed B.C. Add to ...

Subscribers Only

Justine Hunter

VICTORIA — The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

On Tuesday, B.C. Finance Minister Mike de Jong will update the province’s financial picture. From his recent hints, it will offer more good news just as he starts to lay down the framework for his February, 2017 budget.

“I can tell you that the economy continues to perform well,” he told reporters last week. The province “continues to lead the country in terms of growth and job creation and we continue to be the envy of most jurisdictions, not just in Canada, but in North America.”

Report Typo/Error

Follow Justine Hunter on Twitter: @justine_hunter

Also on The Globe and Mail

Taxing empty homes will boost rentals, Vancouver mayor says (The Globe and Mail)
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

Editors' Picks

Most popular videos »

For subscribers: Politics Insider

More from The Globe and Mail

Most Popular Stories

x

Customize your reading font

XS S M L XL
The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog