On Tuesday, B.C. Finance Minister Mike de Jong will update the province’s financial picture. From his recent hints, it will offer more good news just as he starts to lay down the framework for his February, 2017 budget.

“I can tell you that the economy continues to perform well,” he told reporters last week. The province “continues to lead the country in terms of growth and job creation and we continue to be the envy of most jurisdictions, not just in Canada, but in North America.”

Report Typo/Error