With Donald Trump’s proposed cabinet now largely in place, Justin Trudeau’s challenge is to limit the damage its members and their president threaten to inflict on Canada over trade, the environment, business competitiveness, China, even NATO.

That’s not the public position, of course. At a press conference Monday, the Prime Minister confirmed that he had invited the president-elect to make a trip to Canada his first foreign visit after the inauguration, although “we’re still working with the incoming administration to finalize it.”

