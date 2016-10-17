Nik Nanos is The Globe and Mail’s pollster and chairman of Nanos Research
Can “big lie” politics win?
When it comes to the current presidential race, it’s not just the polls that one should closely monitor – there is a new data beast: the fact-check. Politicians have been known to periodically embellish or stretch the truth but the politics in two of Canada’s most important allies – the United States and the United Kingdom – have taken a sad turn. Perhaps the irony is that the politics of anger, frustration and mis-truths more belies the lack of being “united” for both those countries.Report Typo/Error
