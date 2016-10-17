Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
Politics Insider
Subscribe to RSS

Entry archive:

In elections, it’s time to learn the facts of lies Add to ...

Subscribers Only

Nik Nanos

Special to The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

Nik Nanos is The Globe and Mail’s pollster and chairman of Nanos Research

Can “big lie” politics win?

When it comes to the current presidential race, it’s not just the polls that one should closely monitor – there is a new data beast: the fact-check. Politicians have been known to periodically embellish or stretch the truth but the politics in two of Canada’s most important allies – the United States and the United Kingdom – have taken a sad turn. Perhaps the irony is that the politics of anger, frustration and mis-truths more belies the lack of being “united” for both those countries.

Report Typo/Error

Follow us on Twitter: @GlobePolitics

 

Next story

loading

Editors' Picks

Most popular videos »

For subscribers: Politics Insider

More from The Globe and Mail

Most Popular Stories

x

Customize your reading font

XS S M L XL
The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog