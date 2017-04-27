Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
Politics Insider
Subscribe to RSS

Entry archive:

Inside Kevin O’Leary’s last day as a Conservative leadership candidate Add to ...

Subscribers Only

Laura Stone

TORONTO — The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

At 6:45 a.m. on Wednesday, Kevin O’Leary was already on the road to Hamilton, Ont., in a black rental Chrysler sedan driven by one of his young campaign staffers. “We have to scrimp and save,” Mr. O’Leary said dryly, as he buckled himself into the front seat.

The would-be leader of the Conservative Party of Canada had a busy day ahead of him: an early morning meet-and-greet with supporters, a luncheon with the Spadina-Fort York Conservative Association, a fundraiser at the private Albany Club in Toronto, and of course, the final leadership debate. Plus, the celebrity investor was taking business calls on the side, answering questions about the European markets from the highway.

Report Typo/Error

Follow Laura Stone on Twitter: @l_stone

Also on The Globe and Mail

O’Leary quits Tory leadership race and taps Bernier as ‘the man’ to win (The Globe and Mail)
 

More Related to this Story

Next story

loading

Editors' Picks

Most popular videos »

For subscribers: Politics Insider

More from The Globe and Mail

Most Popular Stories