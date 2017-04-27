At 6:45 a.m. on Wednesday, Kevin O’Leary was already on the road to Hamilton, Ont., in a black rental Chrysler sedan driven by one of his young campaign staffers. “We have to scrimp and save,” Mr. O’Leary said dryly, as he buckled himself into the front seat.

The would-be leader of the Conservative Party of Canada had a busy day ahead of him: an early morning meet-and-greet with supporters, a luncheon with the Spadina-Fort York Conservative Association, a fundraiser at the private Albany Club in Toronto, and of course, the final leadership debate. Plus, the celebrity investor was taking business calls on the side, answering questions about the European markets from the highway.

Report Typo/Error