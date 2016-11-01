It’s back to Plan A, but more. The economy is softer than experts predicted even six months ago, so the Liberals are increasing their bet on infrastructure.

But the timelines seem a little out of whack. The forecasts spoke of a soft economy this year and over the next four or five years. But the economic statement provided most of the newly announced infrastructure funding later, even 11 or 12 years down the road. A shiny new infrastructure bank won’t even get a legal mandate till next year, and Finance Minister Bill Morneau wouldn’t hazard a guess on when it will actually be up and running – let alone pumping money into the economy.

