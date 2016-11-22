What does a government do when it promised to buy a new fighter jet for less than the expensive Cadillac chosen by its predecessor, and yet still hold a completely open competition for a fleet of planes?

Punt.

So the Liberal government will buy fighters twice, starting with a mini-fleet of 18 Super Hornets bought without a competition, followed by a competition for a full fleet of fighters that will take six years, meaning the planes will not be delivered (and paid for) for a decade or more.

Report Typo/Error