Liberal MPs are saying two kinds of things about the cash-for-access fundraisers that are embarrassing Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. One is that there’s no real problem. The other is that there’s no real problem and something has to be done about it pretty darn soon.

If Mr. Trudeau is listening to the realists in his caucus, you can expect his government will soon find some new stratagem to deal with this political liability.

Report Typo/Error