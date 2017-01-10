Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

David Shribman

Special to The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

George Washington delivered a farewell address warning an infant nation against permanent alliances and bidding it to cultivate “just and amicable feelings towards all.” Dwight Eisenhower’s farewell address in the chill of the Cold War warned against the influence of the “military-industrial complex,” a phrase he introduced into the U.S. political lexicon. Barack Obama’s valedictory was of a different order entirely – a warning to a mature nation that “stark inequality” is a threat to “our democratic ideal,” a challenge to Americans to resist “more cynicism and polarization in our politics,” and a plea for tolerance toward minorities, immigrants and Muslims.

Race remains a divisive force in society: Obama (Reuters)
Follow David Shribman on Twitter: @shribmanpg

Obama's farewell speech: 'Tonight it's my turn to say thanks' (The Associated Press)
 

