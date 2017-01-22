Now that the ultimate outsider has been transformed into an insider, now that the unforgiving critic of the American government is running the American government, now that the sworn enemy of official Washington is the principal official in Washington, the hard work begins.

The first two-and-a-half days were relatively easy. There were a series of celebratory formal balls, a visit to the headquarters of the CIA, the intelligence agency whose work the new President has ridiculed, and a multifaith prayer service that included Koranic verses celebrating diversity and an evangelical minister’s prayer for “wisdom and grace.” But the backdrop – huge worldwide women’s protest marches – provided hints of the difficulties President Donald Trump and his new administration will face when they get down to work Monday

