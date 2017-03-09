Donald Trump’s pro-oil chief of the Environmental Protection Agency, Scott Pruitt, was the lunchtime speaker at Houston’s big energy conference on Thursday. Justin Trudeau was the evening headliner.

It might seem odd to see a Liberal PM at the confab in Texas, following the guy most environmentalists think is under orders to gut U.S. climate measures. Mr. Trudeau promised action on climate change. And now he’s under attack from both sides of the political spectrum when it comes to climate-change policies and pipelines.

