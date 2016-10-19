Not one new idea. Not one point of agreement. Not one moment of chivalry. Not one expression of subtlety. Probably not one vote changed.

Almost certainly the most important element: Manhattan businessman Donald Trump, who has repeatedly said the American political process was “rigged,” continued to say he would not rule out a challenge to the results of the election if he is defeated. “I will look at it at the time,” he said. Former secretary of state Hillary Clinton’s reaction: “That’s horrifying.”

