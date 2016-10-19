Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

David Shribman

Special to The Globe and Mail

Not one new idea. Not one point of agreement. Not one moment of chivalry. Not one expression of subtlety. Probably not one vote changed.

Almost certainly the most important element: Manhattan businessman Donald Trump, who has repeatedly said the American political process was “rigged,” continued to say he would not rule out a challenge to the results of the election if he is defeated. “I will look at it at the time,” he said. Former secretary of state Hillary Clinton’s reaction: “That’s horrifying.”

