A former diplomat, Colin Robertson is vice-president and fellow at the Canadian Global Affairs Institute.

The premiums we pay for Canadian defence and security are about to go up.

Donald Trump’s election coincides with rising global risks: a fracturing global order with the potential for great power conflict and socioeconomic fraying within states. If the allies want continued U.S. protection, says Mr. Trump, then they have to pay their “fair share”.

