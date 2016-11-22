Is Justin Trudeau willing to campaign for a pipeline, taking on some of his own voters, political allies and even some of his own Liberal MPs?

The Prime Minister has less than a month to decide whether to approve the expansion of Kinder Morgan’s Trans Mountain pipeline from Alberta to Burnaby, B.C.

His government has laid the political groundwork for approval, talking about how Canada must both get resources to market and address climate change. On the climate side, an agreement with premiers on reducing emissions is being hammered out for December. Two weeks ago, Mr. Trudeau announced a $1.5-billion marine-safety plan that includes new measures for oil-spill cleanup, a key step to win British Columbia’s endorsement for the Trans Mountain proposal. Last week, Natural Resources Minister James Carr talked about the importance of getting a pipeline route for oil exports to Asia.

Report Typo/Error