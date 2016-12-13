Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Campbell Clark

OTTAWA — The Globe and Mail

If 2016 was Justin Trudeau’s year of getting stuff done, then he’d better make 2017 the year of combatting cynicism.

That was pretty clear at the news conference the Prime Minister held to wrap up the fall sitting of the House of Commons, where he listed government accomplishments but failed to give meaningful answers about several things he still has to do – especially the things he promised to do differently, to dispel the whiff of cynical politics, such as political fundraising and electoral reform.

