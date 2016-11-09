Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

David Shribman

Special to The Globe and Mail

History happened Tuesday: An outsider president. A profound change in the governing style of the United States. The emergence of a new insurgency among blue-collar voters that captured the White House after capturing the attention of establishment politicians. The possibility of a fundamental demographic realignment between the two major political parties. The emboldenment of heretofore peripheral groups on the right and their debut in mainstream American politics.

