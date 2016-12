Steffan Schmidt was a graduate student at Columbia University in the late 1960s, and he remembers the tear gas that sifted through the window when he was taking his oral examination for his PhD at the very moment his fellow students were demonstrating, and being arrested, outside.

“There was Vietnam and racial tensions,” said Mr. Schmidt, now a political scientist at Iowa State University. “It was a very divisive and disruptive time.”

