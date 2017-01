With Donald Trump, it’s hard to tell the difference between a negotiating tactic and a move that marks the end of North American trade as we know it.

For Mexico, they’re probably starting to feel like the same thing. Mr. Trump’s threat Thursday of a 20-per-cent tariff on all Mexican imports was menacing to the country’s economy, and, if the U.S. President follows through, it will kill the North American free-trade agreement.

