What’s in a tweak? That question has to linger after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau went to the White House and got just about everything he could reasonably hope for out of a visit with U.S. President Donald Trump.

We’re not the trade target. Reciprocal trade is important to both countries, Mr. Trump said, and he wants a “stronger trading relationship” with Canada. Bad things have happened with Mexico, but when it comes to Canada, he’s just looking to “tweak” the North American free-trade agreement.

