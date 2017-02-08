Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

U.S. President Donald Trump sits during a meeting with Chief Executive Officer of Intel Brian Krzanich in the Oval Office Feb. 8. (JOSHUA ROBERTS/REUTERS)
Campbell Clark

OTTAWA — The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

The Canadian government is doing all the traditional things to foster relations with Donald Trump, reaching out to cabinet counterparts quickly and trying to find common ground. But there’s one key thing that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau can’t know: which Donald Trump he is going to get.

After all the legwork that Canadian ministers have done in Washington, will it be a President who reflects the new administration’s friendly words about Canada, or the President who picked a fight with Australian PM Malcolm Turnbull?

Follow Campbell Clark on Twitter: @camrclark

