Brian Mulroney was on the outs in Ottawa when Conservative PM Stephen Harper was in power, and now Liberals are inviting him back to the cabinet room. But it’s Mr. Mulroney who will do Justin Trudeau a favour when he speaks Thursday to a committee of the Liberal cabinet on Canada-U.S. relations.

That’s not only because Mr. Mulroney probably has rare insights into the thinking of U.S. President Donald Trump and his Commerce Secretary, Wilbur Ross, two of his friends from the wealthy community of Palm Beach, Fla., who happen to be the most important figures in the drive to renegotiate NAFTA.

