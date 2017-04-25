The difference now is that Donald Trump is tweeting. Those softwood lumber tariffs would have been imposed under any president, and there’d be a dairy spat too. The unique feature now is that the U.S. President is targeting Canada by name.

For months, Canadian government officials and business leaders comforted themselves with the notion that, even though Mr. Trump was threatening to tear up the North American free-trade agreement and impose protectionist measures that could sideswipe Canada, he was targeting Mexico, or China. Not us.

