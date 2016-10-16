Not for a generation have young voters been so courted, so important – and so alienated.

The Democratic presidential nominee consistently lost them by troubling margins in the primary season. The Republican presidential nominee has little affinity with them. They find the Libertarian candidate intriguing, but many of them are drawn to him because he isn’t Hillary Clinton or Donald Trump. And the Green Party candidate has an underdog’s appeal but isn’t even regarded as a spoiler.

Report Typo/Error