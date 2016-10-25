Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
Politics Insider
Subscribe to RSS

Entry archive:

With CETA and TPP in limbo, here’s how Canada can give trade a practical boost Add to ...

Subscribers Only

Colin Robertson

Special to The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

A former diplomat, Colin Robertson is vice-president and fellow at the Canadian Global Affairs Institute.

With our big trade-policy initiatives – the Canada-EU trade deal and the Trans-Pacific Partnership – in limbo, Canada’s leaders need to turn their attention to trade promotion.

Canada lives by trade. It represents 60 per cent of our GDP. One in five jobs is linked to trade. There are more than a million small- and medium-sized enterprises operating in Canada. A 2013 survey concluded that only 41,000 were exporting. We can do better.

Report Typo/Error

Follow us on Twitter: @GlobePolitics

 

More Related to this Story

Next story

loading

Editors' Picks

Most popular videos »

For subscribers: Politics Insider

More from The Globe and Mail

Most Popular Stories

x

Customize your reading font

XS S M L XL
The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog