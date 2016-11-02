The federal Liberals are promising to run all government operations on renewable energy.

Environment Minister Catherine McKenna says the switch is to occur by 2025.

Speaking to the Canadian Wind Energy Association in Calgary, McKenna said the government will buy renewable electricity for facilities such as military bases.

Few details are immediately available on how the program would work or what its cost implications might be.

The National Energy Board projects that wind power capacity will double by 2040, second only to hydro in renewable energy options.

