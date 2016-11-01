Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
Canada's Defence Minister Harjit Singh Sajjan arrives for a meeting at NATO headquarters in Brussels on Oct. 26, 2016. (Geert Vanden Wijngaert/AP)
Canada's Defence Minister Harjit Singh Sajjan arrives for a meeting at NATO headquarters in Brussels on Oct. 26, 2016. (Geert Vanden Wijngaert/AP)

Harjit Sajjan to visit Mali as Liberals debate where to send peacekeepers Add to ...

OTTAWA — The Canadian Press

Published

Last updated

Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan will travel to Mali and Senegal next week as the Liberal government considers where to send hundreds of Canadian peacekeepers.

The UN has made no secret of its desire to see Canadians deployed to Mali, which is home to one of its largest and most dangerous peacekeeping missions.

More than 100 blue helmets have been killed in Mali over the past four years, including 32 this year.

Sajjan’s office says the defence minister is simply collecting information and the visit should not be seen as an indication Canada is about the join the Mali mission.

Still, there’s no denying Mali has become a popular destination for Canadian officials in recent months.

International Development Minister Marie-Claude Bibeau visited there during a three-country tour of West Africa at the beginning of September.

The government sent a reconnaissance team of officials from National Defence, Global Affairs and the RCMP to take a closer look at the UN mission around the same time.

Officials have said a decision on Canada’s next peacekeeping mission should be announced before the end of the year.

Report Typo/Error

Also on The Globe and Mail

Canadian army bound for Africa: Gen. Jonathan Vance (CP Video)
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

In the know

The Globe Recommends

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular

x

Customize your reading font

XS S M L XL
The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog