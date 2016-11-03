POLITICS BRIEFING

By Chris Hannay (@channay) and Rob Gilroy (@rgilroy)

The Globe Politics is pleased to include a roundup of news and opinion on U.S. politics, through until this year’s election in November. As always, let us know what you think of the newsletter. Sign up here to get it by e-mail each morning.

WHAT YOU SHOULD KNOW IN OTTAWA

> Dominic Barton, the head of the Finance Minister’s advisory council on growth, says Canadians need to be sold on the benefits of private investment in infrastructure, including the tolls and fees that come along with them. Bill Morneau, meanwhile, is looking to cut more tax credits to increase revenue for next year’s budget.

> The Liberal government met with Saudi Arabia’s human-rights commission this week (which is why the Saudi flag was flying just east of Centre Block on Parliament Hill), a group that has endorsed mass executions.

> Environment Minister Catherine McKenna says all government operations can run on renewable energy within a decade.

> The minister in charge of electoral reform, Maryam Monsef, was candid about the government’s plans at a town hall last week. “Even though the prime minister has a preference [for an electoral system], even though I am arriving at a preference for a specific system with certain elements, we’re not going to move ahead unless we have broad support from Canadians. … So, yes, we want change, but we’re not going to ram it through, because that’s just a political nightmare and anti-democratic.”

> Ontario MP Lisa Raitt – a Conservative cabinet minister from 2008 to 2015 – is the 10th candidate in her party’s leadership race.

> How small businesses can be hurt by massive infrastructure projects.

> And apparently Conservative senators won’t exactly be welcoming their new independent colleagues with open arms. “This is the biggest con job the Liberals have done in this country since the sponsorship scandal,” Senator Leo Housakos told reporters about the new appointment process.

CLINTON CAMP UNHAPPY WITH TRUDEAU FUNDRAISING

By Rachelle Younglai

When Justin Trudeau tried to fundraise off a Hillary Clinton event in Ottawa, her aides found his tactics off-putting, new e-mails from WikiLeaks show.

Ms. Clinton, who had not yet announced her candidacy for president, was scheduled to be the keynote speaker at a lunch hosted by a progressive group called Canada 2020. (The group is hosting its third annual conference in Ottawa today and tomorrow.)

It was the fall of 2014 and Mr. Trudeau was one year on the job as Liberal Party leader.

For about a month, Mr. Trudeau’s staff tried to arrange a one-on-one meeting with the former secretary of state.

But three days before the event, one of Ms. Clinton’s longest serving aides expressed displeasure with Mr. Trudeau’s actions, according to the leaked e-mails.

"As Trudeaus (SIC) team is aware, there was some unhappiness that they used this event to raise money for their political party when this was supposed to be a completely apolitical event,” Huma Abedin said in an e-mail dated October, 2014. "But regardless, I think we are set for Monday and she will see him backstage.”

Mr. Trudeau and Ms. Clinton met for a photograph but they did not have formal discussions, the Prime Minister’s Office said earlier this week.

Mr. Trudeau had offered Canadians the chance to win a flight to Ottawa and a ticket to hear Ms. Clinton speak as long as they donated $3 or more.

“It’s going to be the political experience of a lifetime, and if you’re interested, I need your help,” Mr. Trudeau said on his website. “With an election a year away or less, we need to close the gap now.”

Canada 2020, which organized the Clinton event, has close ties to Mr. Trudeau and the Liberal Party. One of the group’s co-founders, Tom Pitfield, was Mr. Trudeau’s digital director. His wife, Anna Gainey, is president of the Liberal Party of Canada.

The group also has a tenuous connection with Democratic think tank Center for American Progress, where one of its senior fellows serves as a global adviser to Canada 2020.

Ahead of the lunch, the adviser made a pitch for the Trudeau-Clinton meeting.

"It looks increasingly likely that he will be Prime Minister in a years’ (SIC) time. A string of national polls released this week suggests that the Liberal Party is pulling further away from both the Conservatives and NDP, and are thus the ever more likely the winners of the October 2015 election,” Matt Browne said in an e-mail to Ms. Abedin dated October, 2014.

The hacked e-mails from the Clinton campaign chairman have been trickling out on Wikileaks for about a month.

The Clinton campaign, which has refused to authenticate the e-mails, believe the Russian government is behind the hacks. It says Russia and WikiLeaks are meddling in the U.S. election and helping Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump.

U.S. ELECTION 2016

> What you need to know now: The Globe and Mail’s Affan Chowdhry will keep you updated with the latest breaking news and tidbits through election day. You can bookmark this page for the latest news, polls, controversy, TV and radio ads and updates on where Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton are campaigning.

> Canada, U.S. always feared a Trump: In today’s Globe and Mail, University of Alberta law professor Eric Adams says the founding fathers in both the U.S. and Canada feared the rise of a demagogue such as Donald Trump, and designed their systems of governments in part to thwart that threat. “Parliamentary systems have their own pathologies and democratic deficits, but the framers of Canada’s Constitution were right in this: Responsible government dampens autocratic tendencies and personality dysfunction among its political leaders.”

> Clinton still leads: The New York Times released a joint poll with CBS this morning that shows Hillary Clinton still leading a tighter race. The survey said the margin between the two candidates is 3 points, 45-42, with five days to go. “Most voters say their minds are made up and late revelations about both candidates made no significant difference to them.”

> How Trump took control of the GOP: Jonathan Chait of New York Magazine examines how Donald Trump outsmarted the GOP intelligentsia and took control of the party. “The point is not at all to gloat at the failure of anti-Trump conservatives, but to explain the source of their error. You can’t heal an illness you’ve diagnosed improperly. Anti-Trump conservatives deluded themselves about the source of conservatism’s electoral appeal.”

> It's all about the density: The New York Times’ Upshot notes that it’s been years since Republican presidential candidates stumped in the core of America’s largest cities. It’s ground they’ve largely ceded to the Democrats. “Even as much else about this election feels unprecedented, America’s urban-rural divide will be as strong as ever, continuing a decades-long process in which the two parties have sorted themselves ever more clearly by population density.”

> Mass media fail: Matthew Yglesias of Vox laments the superficial media coverage of this presidential election will leave American confused when the winning candidate begins to put their policy agenda into operation. “Beneath the din of e-mail coverage and the mountains of clichés about populism, the mass-market media has simply failed to convey what’s actually at stake in the election.”

WHAT EVERYONE’S TALKING ABOUT

Konrad Yakabuski (Globe and Mail): “Canadians have too often witnessed instances of aboriginals winding up in jail for minor offences, only to see their already disadvantaged lives destroyed by a prison system ill-equipped to deal with the scars of poverty, abuse or lack of opportunity that landed them there in the first place. The appalling story of Adam Capay, the 24-year-old Ontario Ojibwa man who spent four years in solitary confinement in a provincial prison, should be the last straw.”

Bessma Momani (Globe and Mail): “There is no shortage of options for Mr. Carney after the Bank of England, but his rightful place is in a country and government not besieged by a populist surge – in Canada’s Liberal cabinet.”

Chantal Hébert (Toronto Star): “If pressed, Morneau will hazard a ballpark figure on how much the federal government of 2028 would spend on infrastructures. For the record, the Liberals would have to secure a rare fourth consecutive majority mandate to still be in power by then. But when it comes to a timeline to return to balanced budgets or to reap significant economic benefits from the Liberal deficit financing policy, the government’s crystal ball fogs up.”

Ashley Csanady (National Post): “If a Canadian is a Canadian is a Canadian, then McCallum and Trudeau can’t wave off concerns about a member of their own cabinet’s accidental misrepresentation while penalizing others for the very same. It’s the definition of hypocrisy. And that’s the real shame the Monsef story brings to light.”

Rick Mercer (CBC): “Thanks to Justin Trudeau, any average Canadian with a dream and $1,500 can go to a party, eat cheese and get one-on-one time with a cabinet minister. This kind of thing has gone on since 1867. The difference is Justin Trudeau promised straight up it would never happen on his watch. It’s called cash for access. And that’s what it’s all about. Access. Why else would anyone pay any money at all to see the finance minister in person? It’s not like the man can sing.”

Report Typo/Error