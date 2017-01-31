CANADIAN NEWS YOU SHOULD KNOW
> University student Alexandre Bissonnette, known for his far-right online posts, has been charged with six counts of murder after the deaths of six worshippers at a mosque in Quebec City. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who attended a vigil in the city last night, said the attack was an affront to all Canadians. The federal government is urging places of worship and community centres to tap into a fund for security infrastructure. World leaders – including Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin – expressed their condolences.
> The House of Commons holds an emergency debate tonight on the Trump administration’s refugee and immigration ban. The Canadian government isn’t completely clear how the measures affect dual citizens, though some companies see a silver lining: recruiting talent fleeing the U.S.
> And a writer for the Washington Post says that, for Trump’s critics, “Canada certainly looks rather exceptional at the moment.”
U.S. NEWS YOU SHOULD KNOW
> Mr. Trump is set to name his Supreme Court nominee Tuesday night at 8 p.m. in a move that will shape U.S. law – and life – for decades to come (subscribers). FiveThirtyEight has looked at how his potential choices would shape the bench’s ideological balance. Democrats are vowing to filibuster the nominee unless it is Merrick Garland, former president Barack Obama’s nominee who the GOP refused to give a hearing to for most of 2016.
> On Monday night acting Attorney General Sally Yates, one of Mr. Obama’s appointees, ordered the Justice Department to not defend Mr. Trump’s sweeping immigration and travel ban in court. She was fired a few hours later by Mr. Trump.
> Lies, damned lies and statistics: what a U.S. administration can do to massage government statistics.
> And the fallout from Mr. Trump’s executive order continued from the weekend. Multiple members of Mr. Trump’s government, and even his cabinet, were kept in the dark. The legislation was reportedly developed by senior Republican staffers in Congress, without the knowledge of GOP leaders on Capitol Hill. Buried under the chaos was the decision to restructure the National Security Council, demoting the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and the director of National Intelligence. Promoted in the restructuring? Chief strategist Steve Bannon.
LUNCHTIME LONG READ
Far away from all the drama playing out in the United States and Canada is a single Adirondack chair that overlooks the hot Costa Rican forest. It sits in the backyard of Brian Pallister -- the premier of Manitoba, who escapes from the Winnipeg chill for about two months of working holiday a year. The Globe popped down to his Costa Rican home for a visit.
WHAT EVERYONE’S TALKING ABOUT
John Ibbitson (Globe and Mail): “The challenge for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau – the challenge, really, for all of us – is to preserve the multicultural, globally connected values that most Canadians share, while not antagonizing an administration that could do this country great harm.”
Margaret Wente (Globe and Mail): “What our government – and Canadians – need to keep in mind is that Canada is not the opposition party, and Mr. Trump’s not our president. Whatever Mr. Trudeau may feel in his heart, his priority is to protect our interests, not signal our virtues.”
Campbell Clark (Globe and Mail): “We’re now in a new generation of inspired terrorist attacks. Mr. Trudeau’s speech on Monday included the commonly-used notion that those who commit acts of terror ‘aim to divide us.’ That’s obviously true of terror organizations like al-Qaeda or ISIS, who strategize about drawing Western countries into reactions that will weaken them, but it’s hard to imagine strategy motivated Sunday’s mosque attacker, or Mr. Zehaf-Bibeau. It seems more likely they were unstable young men dipped into a boiling stew of hateful ideologies.”
Konrad Yakabuski (Globe and Mail): “The attack on a mosque in a sleepy and snowbound Quebec City suburb has profoundly shaken the whole country. But its repercussions will be felt in Quebec to a degree few Canadians outside the province can fathom. The shooting could have happened anywhere. But because it happened in Quebec, its aftermath will be as distinct as the society in which it occurred.”
Zarqa Nawaz (Globe and Mail): “I never imagined a day would come when I would look at my mosque and wonder if it was safe to go inside. I need my mosque to go back to what it was before the Quebec shootings, a place where my community and I organize, cajole and negotiate with one another despite the differences of our skin colours, religious outlooks and heat tolerance.”
Neil Macdonald (CBC): “Just about every single [mass murderer] in our modern history has been a Canadian-born, Canadian citizen, and usually white and Christian, meaning extreme vetting of immigrants from places like Yemen and Iraq wouldn't have done a thing to prevent their predations.”
Catherine Rampell (The Washington Post): “Democrats have few tools at their disposal to obstruct President Trump, let alone force him to double back, given their minority status in both chambers of Congress. They could slow business to a crawl if they wished through procedural measures. But that comes with longer-term strategic risks, and more to the point, can only slow things down; it cannot reverse actions the executive branch is already taking. Which is why it’s ultimately up to Republicans to show leadership, whether through words or (preferably) actual legislative deeds. So when will they stand in Trump’s way?”
Jeet Heer (The New Republic): “America has put in power a president who doesn’t believe in the longstanding values of his country. Who knows what damage he can do to those values over four or eight years? It only took Trump 10 days to tarnish the idea of America as the beacon of the future. The dreamland is fast becoming a nightmare.”
This is the daily Globe Politics newsletter. Sign up to get it by e-mail each morning and let us know what you think.
Written by Chris Hannay and Mayaz Alam.
Report Typo/Error
Follow us on Twitter: @GlobePolitics