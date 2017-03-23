Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Liberal MP Iqra Khalid on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, on Feb. 3, 2016. Khalid, who sponsored the motion, was applauded loudly by her Liberal fellows as she stood to vote (Dave Chan For The Globe and Mail)
OTTAWA — The Canadian Press

The House of Commons has passed a Liberal backbencher’s motion calling on federal politicians to condemn Islamophobia.

The motion, known as M-103, became a matter of acrimonious debate, with opponents painting it as a slippery slope towards limiting freedom of speech and even bringing in Sharia law.

Liberals and Conservatives accused one another of playing politics with the rising tide of prejudice and hate crimes facing Canadian Muslims.

MPs adopted the motion by a margin of 201-91.

Liberal MP Iqra Khalid, who sponsored the motion, was applauded loudly by her Liberal fellows as she stood to vote.

The issue even became a bone of contention among Conservative leadership hopefuls.

Protesters clash in Montreal over anti-Islamophobia motion (The Canadian Press)
 

