The new Chinese ambassador to Canada, Lu Shaye, told The Globe and Mail that Beijing was seeking unfettered access by Chinese businesses, including state-owned enterprises, to all sectors of the Canadian economy. The Liberal government has not indicated that it would allow Chinese firms access to proprietary technology and other assets that could compromise national security. (Blair Gable/Photograph by Blair Gable)
The new Chinese ambassador to Canada, Lu Shaye, told The Globe and Mail that Beijing was seeking unfettered access by Chinese businesses, including state-owned enterprises, to all sectors of the Canadian economy. The Liberal government has not indicated that it would allow Chinese firms access to proprietary technology and other assets that could compromise national security.

China should not expect rapid progress on a comprehensive extradition treaty with Canada, or on a free-trade agreement, the Liberal government indicated Sunday.

Instead, Ottawa will employ a policy of strategic patience, while carefully watching how Beijing deals with the new administration in Washington, a senior government official said on background. Representatives of the two countries meet next month to explore the possibility of launching formal free-trade negotiations.

