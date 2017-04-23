Chinese officials are back in Ottawa this week to resume exploratory talks on free trade. But the challenge of Donald Trump means that, when it comes to trade negotiations, it’s America first.

There’s a lot of push and pull on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau over trade, and not only from Mr. Trump’s vague complaints last week about Canada acting unfairly on dairy, lumber and energy. China’s ambassador to Canada, Lu Shaye, was also talking about what his country wants – speeding up exploratory talks to get to a trade deal faster.

Report Typo/Error