Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

In U.S., China trade talks, Trudeau must perfect his juggling act Add to ...

Subscribers Only

Campbell Clark

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

Chinese officials are back in Ottawa this week to resume exploratory talks on free trade. But the challenge of Donald Trump means that, when it comes to trade negotiations, it’s America first.

There’s a lot of push and pull on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau over trade, and not only from Mr. Trump’s vague complaints last week about Canada acting unfairly on dairy, lumber and energy. China’s ambassador to Canada, Lu Shaye, was also talking about what his country wants – speeding up exploratory talks to get to a trade deal faster.

Report Typo/Error

Follow Campbell Clark on Twitter: @camrclark

Also on The Globe and Mail

Trudeau vows to ‘stand up’ for Canada after Trump comments (The Canadian Press)
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular