The national inquiry into missing and murdered indigenous women, which was supposed to start hearing from family members of victims this spring, is putting off most of that testimony until the fall, another delay in a process that has been criticized for its slow pace.

The five commissioners originally said they would begin their inquiry into the systemic causes of the violence by hearing from families of the women who have been murdered or are missing and from those who have survived an attack.

But the commission said in an e-mail this week that the only hearings with family members scheduled for this spring will take place in Whitehorse in the last week of May. “The other community hearings will take place in the fall,” said the e-mail. “Expert panels will take place during the summer.”

The $53.8-million is required to submit an interim report on Nov. 1, 2017. That report will have to be written in September to allow time for translation. So it is unclear how the voices of family members, beyond those who attend the hearing in the Yukon, will be reflected in that document.

The ostensible reason for the delay is that many of the families who want to testify will be out on the land and unable to appear at a hearing during the summer months.

But large numbers of the families of victims live in urban centres. There are no concrete plans yet for the fall hearings. And it is unclear who is expected to make up the expert panels that the inquiry says will now come first.

Insiders say the inquiry, which fulfills a Liberal government campaign promise and comes after years of lobbying by Indigenous groups and others, is flailing without a plan or a focus. They also say the commission cannot possibly carry out its mandate within the allotted two-year time frame.

In April, an open letter signed by the Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs and the Manitoba Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women Coalition said families were anxious about the fact that hearings had not commenced. It urged the commissioners to “finally go out and listen to our people.”

There has also been much criticism directed at the lack of information flowing from the inquiry to family members and to the public.

“There has been significant concern with communication,” said Dawn Harvard, the president of the Ontario Native Women’s Association. “This whole process has to be about the relationship between the commissioners and the families and the communities, and that’s all about communication.”

The commission fired its first communications director, Michael Hutchinson, a former news anchor with the Aboriginal Peoples Television Network, in February. And this week, Sue Montgomery, formerly a journalist with the Montreal Gazette who was acting as a senior communications adviser, tendered her resignation.

There is a new director of communications but responses to questions from The Globe and Mail have been slow and lacking in much real information.

A 2014 report by the RCMP said the force had identified nearly 1,200 Indigenous women and girls who disappeared or were slain in recent decades, and some critics suggest the Mounties’ list is far from complete.

In March, the inquiry said it had the names of just 100 victims’ families on its list of potential witnesses. Even though the government gathered names during the pre-inquiry, it was prevented by privacy laws from passing those names on to the inquiry itself.

The inquiry said in its e-mail this week that the list of names has grown to 294.

But Dr. Harvard said there is still concern that some of the families who contacted the government during the pre-inquiry phase may mistakenly be waiting for the inquiry to reach out to them. “I have had them tell me personally ‘they have my information, I am on the list,’ but they’re not,” said Dr. Harvard.

Inquiry officials went to Whitehorse in April to take part in regional advisory meetings that were supposed to be precursors to actual hearings where the shape of the hearings would be determined. But, after a lengthy pre-hearing process conducted last year by the Department of Indigenous Affairs, family members made it clear to the commissioners that they were no longer interested in planning.

They urged the inquiry to instead get on with its actual work and to start taking testimony.

As a result, all of the additional regional advisory meetings were cancelled and, at moment, the inquiry said in its e-mail, “no other dates or schedule(s) have been confirmed yet for community visits and community hearings.”

