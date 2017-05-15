Rona Ambrose is expected to announce on Tuesday that she is leaving federal politics, sources tell The Globe and Mail.

The interim leader of the Conservative Party is expected to tell a crowd of Conservatives at the Chateau Laurier hotel in Ottawa that she will resign as an Edmonton MP and will not run in the 2019 election. The news was first reported by political website iPolitics.

Sources say Ms. Ambrose wanted to make the announcement before the new party leader is chosen on May 27 to demonstrate that her decision was independent of who wins the leadership. She will officially resign her seat when the House of Commons rises for the summer in June, a source said.

There are 13 candidates running for leadership of the party.

More to come.

