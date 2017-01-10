Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

POLITICS

Trudeau’s 2017 cabinet: Read the full list of who’s in, who’s out and who keeps their job

The Prime Minister is shuffling his cabinet so Canada can put a new foot forward with the incoming Republican administration in Washington. Here’s a full guide to who’s doing what

The Globe and Mail Last updated:


Table of contents Who’s been reassignedWho’s been addedWho’s leavingWho’s staying put


Who’s been reassigned

Chrystia Freeland, Foreign affairs

  • Who she’s replacing: Stéphane Dion
  • Old cabinet job: International trade
  • Riding: University-Rosedale, Ontario
  • Background: Former journalist and author; former deputy editor of The Globe and Mail and editor at Thomson Reuters; banned from entering Russia as retaliation for Canadian sanctions against Moscow for the 2014 incursion into Ukraine
Patty Hajdu, Employment, workforce development and labour



Maryam Monsef, Status of women

  • Who she’s replacing: Patty Hajdu
  • Former cabinet job: Democratic Institutions
  • Riding: Peterborough-Kawartha, Ontario
  • Background: Former Peterborough community organizer; founder of the Red Pashmina Campaign raising money for the education of women and girls in Afghanistan
Who’s been added

François-Philippe Champagne, International trade

  • Who he’s replacing: Chrystia Freeland
  • Riding: Saint-Maurice – Champlain, Quebec
  • Background: Former businessman and lawyer; international trade specialist

Ahmed Hussen, Immigration

  • Who he’s replacing: John McCallum
  • Riding: York South – Weston, Ontario
  • Background: Former lawyer; former national president of the Canadian Somali Congress; first Somali-born Canadian elected to Parliament

Karina Gould, Democratic institutions

  • Who she’s replacing: Maryam Monsef
  • Riding: Burlington, Ontario
  • Background: Former Burlington community activist; former trade and investment specialist for the Mexican Trade Commission

Who’s leaving

Stéphane Dion

  • Former cabinet job: Foreign affairs
  • Where’s he going? Leaving politics
  • Riding: Saint-Laurent, Quebec
  • Background: Former political sciene professor and author; served in cabinet roles under Jean Chrétien and Paul Martin; led the party from 2006 to 2008

John McCallum

  • Former cabinet job: Immigration
  • Where’s he going? Recommended by Mr. Trudeau as Canadian ambassador to China
  • Riding: Markham-Thornhill, Ontario
  • Background: Former economics professor; former dean of arts at McGill University; has held cabinet roles under the Chrétien and Martin governments

MaryAnn Mihychuk

  • Former cabinet job: Employment, workforce development and labour
  • Where’s she going? Back bench
  • Riding: Kildonan-St. Paul, Manitoba
  • Background: Former school trustee; served as an NDP MLA in Manitoba’s provincial government

Who’s staying put

Navdeep Bains, Innovation, science and economic development

  • Riding: Mississauga-Malton, Ontario
  • Background: Former professor at Ryerson’s management school; MP from 2004 to 2011, re-elected in 2015


Carolyn Bennett, Indigenous and Northern Affairs

  1. Riding: St. Paul’s, Ontario
  2. Background: Former family doctor; MP since 1997; former minister of state in Paul Martin’s Liberal government


Marie-Claude Bibeau, International development and La Francophonie

  • Riding: Compton-Stanstead, Quebec
  • Background: Former foreign-aid worker; former executive director of the Sherbrooke Museum of Nature and Science


Scott Brison, Treasury Board president

  • Riding: Kings-Hants, Nova Scotia
  • Background: MP since 1997; former Progressive Conservative leadership contender who crossed the floor to the Liberals after reconsidering the party’s merger with the Canadian Alliance


Jim Carr, Natural resources

  • Riding: Winnipeg-South Centre, Manitoba
  • Background: Former Manitoba legislator and deputy leader of the provincial Liberals; former CEO of the Business Council of Manitoba


Bardish Chagger, Government House Leader, Small business and tourism

  • Riding: Waterloo, Ontario
  • Background: Former executive assistant to Kitchener-Waterloo MP Andrew Telegdi; former member of Justin Trudeau’s Ontario team for his party leadership bid


Jean-Yves Duclos, Families, children and social development

  • Riding: Quebec, Quebec
  • Background: Economist at Laval University; expert on impact of public policies on the poor


Kirsty Duncan, Science

  • Riding: Etobicoke North, Ontario
  • Background: Former professor at the University of Windsor and University of Toronto; Liberal MP since 2008


Judy Foote, Public services and procurement

  • Riding: Bonavista-Burin-Trinity, Newfoundland
  • Background: Newfoundland legislator who held cabinet roles under premier Brian Tobin; elected to the House of Commons in 2008


Marc Garneau, Transport

  • Riding: Notre-Dame-de-Grâce–Westmount, Quebec
  • Background: Former astronaut and president of the Canadian Space Agency; Liberal MP since 2008; ran for the Liberal leadership in 2013


Ralph Goodale, Public safety

  • Riding: Regina-Wascana, Saskatchewan
  • Background: Long-serving Liberal in Saskatchewan, both federally and provincially; held cabinet roles in the Chrétien and Martin governments


Kent Hehr, Veterans Affairs

  • Riding: Calgary Centre, Alberta
  • Background: Former junior hockey player; former lawyer, community activist and Alberta legislator


Mélanie Joly, Canadian Heritage

  • Riding: Ahuntsic-Cartierville, Quebec
  • Background: Former lawyer and managing partner at the public-relations firm Cohn & Wolfe; candidate in the 2013 Montreal mayoral election


Dominic Leblanc, Fisheries and oceans

  • Riding: Beauséjour, New Brunswick
  • Background: Former lawyer; served in the House of Commons since 2000; childhood friend of Justin Trudeau; son of former governor-general Romeo Leblanc


Diane Lebouthillier, National Revenue

  • Riding: Gaspésie–Les Îles-de-la-Madeleine, Quebec
  • Background: Former social worker; warden of a municipal government in the Gaspé Peninsula


Lawrence MacAulay, Agriculture

  • Riding: Cardigan, PEI
  • Background: Veteran Liberal politician; former cabinet minister under Jean Chrétien


Catherine McKenna, Environment and climate change

  • Riding: Ottawa Centre, Ontario
  • Background: Former international trade and competition lawyer; legal adviser and negotiator for the UN peacekeeping mission in East Timor; used to teach at the University of Toronto’s Munk School of Global Affairs

Bill Morneau, Finance

  • Riding: Toronto Centre, Ontario
  • Background: Former CEO of pension firm Morneau Sheppell; chairman of the C.D. Howe Institute

Jane Philpott, Health

  • Riding: Markham-Stouffville, Ontario
  • Background: Former physician and chief of family medicine at Markham Stouffville Hospital; worked in Niger for Médecins san frontières (Doctors Without Borders)

Carla Qualtrough, Sport and persons with disabilities

  • Riding: Delta, B.C.
  • Background: Former Paralympic swimmer; former lawyer; advocate for people with disabilities


Harjit Sajjan, National Defence

  • Riding: Vancouver South, B.C.
  • Background: Retired lieutenant-colonel and veteran of the Afghanistan and Bosnia conflicts; first Sikh to command a Canadian army regiment

Amarjeet Sohi, Infrastructure and communities

  • Riding: Edmonton Mill-Woods, Alberta
  • Background: Former Edmonton city councillor and advocate for light rapid transit


Jody Wilson-Raybould, Justice

  • Riding: Vancouver Granville, B.C.
  • Background: Former B.C. prosecutor; former regional chief of the B.C. Assembly of First Nations; first indigenous federal justice minister

With reports from Evan Annett, Affan Chowdhry, Sean Fine and Tu Thanh Ha

Photos by The Canadian Press, Reuters, AFP/Getty Images and The Globe and Mail

