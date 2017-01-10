Trudeau’s 2017 cabinet: Read the full list of who’s in, who’s out and who keeps their job

Table of contents • Who’s been reassigned • Who’s been added • Who’s leaving • Who’s staying put
Who’s been reassigned
Chrystia Freeland, Foreign affairs
- Who she’s replacing: Stéphane Dion
- Old cabinet job: International trade
- Riding: University-Rosedale, Ontario
- Background: Former journalist and author; former deputy editor of The Globe and Mail and editor at Thomson Reuters; banned from entering Russia as retaliation for Canadian sanctions against Moscow for the 2014 incursion into Ukraine
- More reading: For Chrystia Freeland, work-life balance is its own form of diplomacy
Patty Hajdu, Employment, workforce development and labour
- Who she’s replacing: MaryAnn Mihychuk
- Former cabinet job: Status of women
- Riding: Thunder Bay-Superior North, Ontario
- Background: Ran a homeless shelter in Thunder Bay and helped implement the city’s drug strategy
- More reading: To get elected, first Patty Hajdu overcame her fear of fundraising
Maryam Monsef, Status of women
- Who she’s replacing: Patty Hajdu
- Former cabinet job: Democratic Institutions
- Riding: Peterborough-Kawartha, Ontario
- Background: Former Peterborough community organizer; founder of the Red Pashmina Campaign raising money for the education of women and girls in Afghanistan
- More reading: Maryam Monsef and the modern political narrative
Who’s been added
François-Philippe Champagne, International trade
- Who he’s replacing: Chrystia Freeland
- Riding: Saint-Maurice – Champlain, Quebec
- Background: Former businessman and lawyer; international trade specialist
Ahmed Hussen, Immigration
- Who he’s replacing: John McCallum
- Riding: York South – Weston, Ontario
- Background: Former lawyer; former national president of the Canadian Somali Congress; first Somali-born Canadian elected to Parliament
Karina Gould, Democratic institutions
- Who she’s replacing: Maryam Monsef
- Riding: Burlington, Ontario
- Background: Former Burlington community activist; former trade and investment specialist for the Mexican Trade Commission
Who’s leaving
Stéphane Dion
- Former cabinet job: Foreign affairs
- Where’s he going? Leaving politics
- Riding: Saint-Laurent, Quebec
- Background: Former political sciene professor and author; served in cabinet roles under Jean Chrétien and Paul Martin; led the party from 2006 to 2008
John McCallum
- Former cabinet job: Immigration
- Where’s he going? Recommended by Mr. Trudeau as Canadian ambassador to China
- Riding: Markham-Thornhill, Ontario
- Background: Former economics professor; former dean of arts at McGill University; has held cabinet roles under the Chrétien and Martin governments
MaryAnn Mihychuk
- Former cabinet job: Employment, workforce development and labour
- Where’s she going? Back bench
- Riding: Kildonan-St. Paul, Manitoba
- Background: Former school trustee; served as an NDP MLA in Manitoba’s provincial government
Who’s staying put
Navdeep Bains, Innovation, science and economic development
- Riding: Mississauga-Malton, Ontario
- Background: Former professor at Ryerson’s management school; MP from 2004 to 2011, re-elected in 2015
Carolyn Bennett, Indigenous and Northern Affairs
- Riding: St. Paul’s, Ontario
- Background: Former family doctor; MP since 1997; former minister of state in Paul Martin’s Liberal government
Marie-Claude Bibeau, International development and La Francophonie
- Riding: Compton-Stanstead, Quebec
- Background: Former foreign-aid worker; former executive director of the Sherbrooke Museum of Nature and Science
Scott Brison, Treasury Board president
- Riding: Kings-Hants, Nova Scotia
- Background: MP since 1997; former Progressive Conservative leadership contender who crossed the floor to the Liberals after reconsidering the party’s merger with the Canadian Alliance
Jim Carr, Natural resources
- Riding: Winnipeg-South Centre, Manitoba
- Background: Former Manitoba legislator and deputy leader of the provincial Liberals; former CEO of the Business Council of Manitoba
Bardish Chagger, Government House Leader, Small business and tourism
- Riding: Waterloo, Ontario
- Background: Former executive assistant to Kitchener-Waterloo MP Andrew Telegdi; former member of Justin Trudeau’s Ontario team for his party leadership bid
Jean-Yves Duclos, Families, children and social development
- Riding: Quebec, Quebec
- Background: Economist at Laval University; expert on impact of public policies on the poor
Kirsty Duncan, Science
- Riding: Etobicoke North, Ontario
- Background: Former professor at the University of Windsor and University of Toronto; Liberal MP since 2008
Judy Foote, Public services and procurement
- Riding: Bonavista-Burin-Trinity, Newfoundland
- Background: Newfoundland legislator who held cabinet roles under premier Brian Tobin; elected to the House of Commons in 2008
Marc Garneau, Transport
- Riding: Notre-Dame-de-Grâce–Westmount, Quebec
- Background: Former astronaut and president of the Canadian Space Agency; Liberal MP since 2008; ran for the Liberal leadership in 2013
Ralph Goodale, Public safety
- Riding: Regina-Wascana, Saskatchewan
- Background: Long-serving Liberal in Saskatchewan, both federally and provincially; held cabinet roles in the Chrétien and Martin governments
Kent Hehr, Veterans Affairs
- Riding: Calgary Centre, Alberta
- Background: Former junior hockey player; former lawyer, community activist and Alberta legislator
Mélanie Joly, Canadian Heritage
- Riding: Ahuntsic-Cartierville, Quebec
- Background: Former lawyer and managing partner at the public-relations firm Cohn & Wolfe; candidate in the 2013 Montreal mayoral election
Dominic Leblanc, Fisheries and oceans
- Riding: Beauséjour, New Brunswick
- Background: Former lawyer; served in the House of Commons since 2000; childhood friend of Justin Trudeau; son of former governor-general Romeo Leblanc
Diane Lebouthillier, National Revenue
- Riding: Gaspésie–Les Îles-de-la-Madeleine, Quebec
- Background: Former social worker; warden of a municipal government in the Gaspé Peninsula
Lawrence MacAulay, Agriculture
- Riding: Cardigan, PEI
- Background: Veteran Liberal politician; former cabinet minister under Jean Chrétien
Catherine McKenna, Environment and climate change
- Riding: Ottawa Centre, Ontario
- Background: Former international trade and competition lawyer; legal adviser and negotiator for the UN peacekeeping mission in East Timor; used to teach at the University of Toronto’s Munk School of Global Affairs
More reading: For Catherine McKenna, balancing politics and family means setting boundaries
Bill Morneau, Finance
- Riding: Toronto Centre, Ontario
- Background: Former CEO of pension firm Morneau Sheppell; chairman of the C.D. Howe Institute
More reading: Meet Trudeau’s point man on boosting growth
Jane Philpott, Health
- Riding: Markham-Stouffville, Ontario
- Background: Former physician and chief of family medicine at Markham Stouffville Hospital; worked in Niger for Médecins san frontières (Doctors Without Borders)
More reading: Jane Philpott knows the sacrifices of public service
Carla Qualtrough, Sport and persons with disabilities
- Riding: Delta, B.C.
- Background: Former Paralympic swimmer; former lawyer; advocate for people with disabilities
Harjit Sajjan, National Defence
- Riding: Vancouver South, B.C.
- Background: Retired lieutenant-colonel and veteran of the Afghanistan and Bosnia conflicts; first Sikh to command a Canadian army regiment
More reading: Defence Minister led Sikhs’ rise to prominence in Parliament
Amarjeet Sohi, Infrastructure and communities
- Riding: Edmonton Mill-Woods, Alberta
- Background: Former Edmonton city councillor and advocate for light rapid transit
Jody Wilson-Raybould, Justice
- Riding: Vancouver Granville, B.C.
- Background: Former B.C. prosecutor; former regional chief of the B.C. Assembly of First Nations; first indigenous federal justice minister
More reading: Jody Wilson-Raybould, the justice minister without precedent
With reports from Evan Annett, Affan Chowdhry, Sean Fine and Tu Thanh Ha
Photos by The Canadian Press, Reuters, AFP/Getty Images and The Globe and Mail
ANALYSIS: MORE ABOUT THE CABINET SHUFFLE
MORE FROM THE GLOBE AND MAIL