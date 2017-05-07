Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has congratulated Emmanuel Macron on his election as the next president of France.

French voters elected the centrist as the country’s youngest president ever on Sunday, delivering a resounding victory to the unabashedly pro-European former investment banker.

Marine Le Pen, his far-right opponent in the presidential run-off, quickly conceded defeat to the 39-year-old Macron after voters rejected her “French-first” nationalism by a large margin.

Macron storms to victory in French election (Reuters)

The result wasn’t even close, as pollsters projected that Macron won 65 per cent of the votes.

Many of the more than 57,000 French nationals in Canada cast ballots Saturday in the run-off election.

Trudeau said Sunday in a statement that he looks forward to working closely with president-elect Macron in the years ahead on issues that include implementing the Canada-European Union Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement.

“Canada and France share a warm and historic relationship, rooted in our common history, deep cultural ties, people-to-people connections, and strong economic partnership,” Trudeau said.

“We also closely collaborate on important international issues as strong allies and partners with the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, G7, G20 and La Francophonie,” he said.

Trudeau said he hopes he and Macron can work together on a “progressive agenda” to promote international security, increase collaboration in science and technology, and create good, middle class jobs on both sides of the Atlantic.

With files from The Associated Press

