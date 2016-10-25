Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

Justin Trudeau greeted by heckles and jeers at youth labour forum Add to ...

OTTAWA — The Canadian Press

Published

Last updated

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was heckled and jeered as he took questions today at a youth labour forum in Ottawa.

Several dozen delegates at the young workers’ summit turned their backs on Trudeau as he spoke while many others held signs reading “Keep the Promise.”

As the prime minister took questions, he also criticized the back turners, saying he was disappointed that they appeared unwilling to listen.

Trudeau said the action sends the wrong signal to the other young people in the room.

Many of the delegates criticized the Liberal government for considering signing onto the Trans Pacific trade deal and complained about the effects of so-called precarious work on their lives.

Trudeau was booed when he responded that precarious work — including jobs with no pensions — is now a fact of life.

The prime minister added that’s why his government pushed so hard to improve the Canada Pension Plan.

Report Typo/Error
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

In the know

The Globe Recommends

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular

x

Customize your reading font

XS S M L XL
The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog