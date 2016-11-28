Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will not be at Fidel Castro’s funeral in Cuba this weekend, his office says.

“We can now confirm that the Prime Minister will not be attending Mr. Castro’s funeral,” Andrée-Lyne Halle, a spokeswoman for the Prime Minister’s Office, said in an email Monday.

Governor-General David Johnston will attend a commemoration in Havana on Tuesday at Mr. Trudeau’s request. Mr. Castro’s funeral is on Sunday.

The Prime Minister was criticized around the world this weekend after releasing a statement praising Mr. Castro as a “larger than life leader” but making no reference to the human rights abuses during his decades of rule.

While he called Mr. Castro a “controversial figure,” Mr. Trudeau said that both Mr. Castro’s supporters and detractors “recognized his tremendous dedication and love for the Cuban people who had a deep and lasting affection for ‘el Comandante.’”

Mr. Trudeau later clarified that he believed Mr. Castro was a dictator.

“He certainly was a polarizing figure and there certainly were significant concerns around human rights,” Mr. Trudeau said in Antananarivo, Madagascar, where he was leading the Canadian delegation to the summit of la Francophonie.

On Monday, Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale defended Mr. Trudeau and said the Prime Minister reflected on “the unique relationship that Castro had with Canada,” one that reduced geopolitical tensions in the western hemisphere which “at one point had threatened to trigger a nuclear confrontation.”

“Mr. Trudeau has stood up and spoken vigorously about human rights wherever he has gone in the world, whether that’s China or Africa or indeed, in Cuba a couple of weeks ago,” Mr. Goodale said.

“Mr. Trudeau’s record on human rights and civil liberties is very strong and very clear. And he’s regarded around the world as an eloquent spokesman in that regard.”

