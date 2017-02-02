Conservative leadership candidate Kellie Leitch’s controversial campaign manager abruptly resigned Thursday night, saying he has become a “distraction to the campaign.”

Long-time political strategist Nick Kouvalis made the announcement in a Facebook post, two days after Ms. Leitch told The Globe and Mail she stood by her campaign manager after he apologized for using the term “cuck” – a derisive term that is short for cuckold – on Twitter. The term is used by supporters of the far-right ideology known as the “alt-right,” which many associate with white nationalism.

Ms. Leitch has been singled out by critics and Conservative opponents for importing what they say are the divisive politics of the Trump campaign in the United States – most notably her proposal to screen immigrants for “Canadian values.”

Mr. Kouvalis used the term “cuck” last weekend in a tweet to insult a professor as part of an exchange about the values test. In his statement, Mr. Kouvalis said he resigned because “it has become clear that I have become a distraction to the campaign.”

“When a member of a campaign team becomes the focus of media coverage, the time comes to resign,” Mr. Kouvalis wrote. “The campaign should be solely about the candidate and their plans, not their staff’s beliefs, nor their staff’s conduct. It has also become clear to me that the pressures that come with a stressful campaign leadership role are not conducive to my personal wellbeing.”

Mr. Kouvalis didn’t specify what he meant by well-being and did not return phone messages Thursday night. But he has been open about his battle with alcohol: a drunk-driving charge forced him to take a leave from the Leitch campaign in the spring.

In a statement, Ms. Leitch said she understands and respects Mr. Kouvalis’s decision to focus on his family and well-being. “I am proud of the thousands of volunteers, donors, and supporters who have come behind my vision for Canada,” she said. “We have a strong campaign and team thanks to Nick’s efforts.”

Active on social media, Mr. Kouvalis also recently admitted to spreading false information about Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, “to make the left go nuts.”

Mr. Kouvalis, who helped get populist Rob Ford elected mayor of Toronto in 2010, also worked on the 2014 election campaign of Toronto Mayor John Tory.

Mr. Tory has repeatedly said that he still intends to use Mr. Kouvalis for his re-election campaign next year, praising him for providing “intelligent advice.”

Asked on Monday about the “cuck” comments, Mr. Tory would not say whether he would include Mr. Kouvalis in his next campaign.

“I can only assure you that any role that Mr. Kouvalis or anybody else plays … in any campaign of mine will be on my terms and based on my values involving language that I would find suitable and appropriate,” Mr. Tory told reporters.

With a report from Jeff Gray in Toronto

