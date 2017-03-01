The U.S. State department is currently vetting Republican activist Kelly Knight Craft as Donald Trump’s pick for ambassador to Canada.

As The Globe and Mail first reported Friday, the Kentucky-based fundraiser is under serious consideration as the President’s choice for the position. Sources have since confirmed to The Globe that Ms. Knight Craft is the only name that is currently part of the internal review process.

In the event that the White House confirms Ms. Knight Craft as the administration’s choice, the appointment will still need to be reviewed and confirmed by the Senate Foreign Relations Committee and the full Senate.

Procedural feuding between Republicans and Democrats in the Senate led to months of delays in 2013 and 2014 before the Senate approved then-president Barack Obama’s pick for ambassador to Canada, Bruce Heyman, who resigned in January.

While still President-elect, Mr. Trump had requested all ambassadors appointed by Mr. Obama resign prior to the Jan. 20 inauguration of the new government.

Ms. Knight Craft was a senior adviser to the U.S. ambassador at the United Nations under President George W. Bush and is a well-known Republican activist. Her billionaire husband, Joe Craft, is the chief executive officer of a major American coal producer, Alliance Resource Partners.

The Crafts have close connections with veteran Republicans in Congress, such as Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. Such connections could also prove to be valuable given the fact that Canada has a lot riding on how Congress deals with issues such as tax reform and Buy America provisions for infrastructure spending.

The couple was heavily involved in Mitt Romney's unsuccessful presidential campaign in 2011, serving as his Kentucky State Finance Chairs.

They are major donors to the University of Kentucky, where an athletics facility is named after Joe Craft.

The couple announced last June they were supporting Mr. Trump in part because he had privately promised he would support keeping House Speaker Paul Ryan and Mr. McConnell in their leadership roles.

A White House spokesperson declined Thursday to confirm Ms. Knight Craft’s appointment.

With files from Robert Fife and Adrian Morrow

Report Typo/Error