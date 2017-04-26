Kevin O’Leary is dropping out of the Conservative leadership race and endorsing Maxime Bernier because he says he can’t win a general election due to lack of support in Quebec.

In a stunning move that will rock the race and solidify Mr. Bernier as the sole frontrunner in the May 27 vote, Mr. O’Leary says he will now put his time and effort into electing Mr. Bernier as leader and helping him beat Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s Liberals in 2019.

“It’s for the sake of the party that I do this, and the country. Because I can’t deliver Quebec. I can’t win. That’s my opinion. I wish it was different,” he said in an interview with The Globe and Mail at his downtown Toronto office.

“The worst thing for me to do is to win the leadership and lose the election. That is a disaster for everybody involved here.”

The move comes on the same day the 14 candidates are set to gather in Toronto for the final leadership debate and as Conservative members are set to receive their ballots. Mr. O’Leary will appear at an event with Mr. Bernier at the Royal York hotel in Toronto on Wednesday afternoon to make the announcement.

Mr. O’Leary said since he joined the race in January, he’s seen his support grow in every province except Quebec, where he has been unable to get beyond 12 per cent. He said he believes the party has to win 30 seats in the province to beat the Liberals in the next election.

“I have extremely high likelihood of winning the leadership race, but no way to win the election because of Quebec,” he said.

“You have to win 30 seats. So, who can do that? It’s Bernier.”

He said the only reason he is endorsing Mr. Bernier is because he feels Mr. Bernier can win in the province.

“He’s a frontrunner,” Mr. O’Leary said. “I like Max. I can work with him.”

He said he believes most of his campaign team will now go over to Mr. Bernier, and Mr. O’Leary’s membership base shows strong support for Mr. Bernier on second ballot. “He’s going to have a very, very, very powerful get-out the vote team,” Mr. O’Leary said.

Mr. O’Leary said he’ll do anything Mr. Bernier needs over the next 15 months to help him beat Mr. Trudeau, including using his significant social media heft and international media outreach. “I have some unique attributes. I speak to an international market, I speak to a young constituency in Canada, I can pack an auditorium in any university. I’m going to do it for the party. Whatever it takes,” he said.

Mr. O’Leary said he first met with Mr. Bernier at his cottage in June, when Mr. Bernier asked for his endorsement, and the two have worked on policies together.

“He was consistent in his belief that I could not garner major support in Quebec and I didn’t believe him. I felt that because I was born in Montreal I could get up to 25 per cent in Quebec. That I could deliver 20 seats, maybe. That’s clear it’s not going to happen,” Mr. O’Leary said.

He said he’s not worried about his reputation in dropping out. Some Conservatives have accused Mr. O’Leary, who frequently travelled to the United States during the campaign, of not being fully engaged in the race.

“It’s clear to everybody this is not about Kevin O’Leary. This is about winning. And so, if this was about Kevin O’Leary, I’d stay in this thing, win the leadership race and not worry about the fact I can’t deliver Quebec,” he said.

Still, Mr. O’Leary said he made some mistakes, including by assuming he’d enter the race with only five candidates left. “I never saw this coming,” he said.

Mr. O’Leary said his priority was always to influence economic and fiscal policy and to win the country back.

He said Mr. Bernier is the first candidate who can win in the West and deliver 30 to 40 seats in Quebec.

“If I could get seats with him as my right-hand guy, I would have tried for that. But that’s not going to work in Quebec. They want the leader to be a Quebecois.”

He said he discussed the decision with Mr. Bernier at 1 a.m. on Wednesday. He also called some of his closest friends and supporters to ask them what he should do.

Mr. O’Leary said he’s been looking at data for months. His campaign constantly polled and knew it had two weaknesses: low support on second ballot and in Quebec.

“We had very weak second support, because I’m a polarizing figure and I’m not an insider, so that is problematic, but not that big a problem, because we have a big list here, we probably could have squeaked through. But Quebec never grew past 12 per cent,” he said.

When asked if he had low support in Quebec because he doesn’t speak fluent French, Mr. O’Leary said, “Defining Quebec is … they’re the Florida of Canada. They often decide who wins an election.”

He said the Conservative Party will never have the same dynamic as occurred in 2011 under Stephen Harper, who won a majority with only five seats in the province. “You don’t have a Bloc and you don’t have an NDP tearing the place apart.”

One major policy difference between Mr. Bernier and Mr. O’Leary is supply management, the price stabilization of dairy products, which Mr. Bernier does not support.

“That’s the only policy issue that we don’t agree on, but I did it for a specific political reason,” Mr. O’Leary said.

“I took supply management to try and get more votes in Quebec. That was it … It didn’t work.”

He said he still thinks supply management needs to be negotiated with the United States.

“I believe we’re going to have to negotiate it away. But you don’t give it up. We’re in a negotiation with [Commerce Secretary] Wilbur Ross here. If we’re giving up supply management in Canada, he’s got to give up in Vermont and Wisconsin, which he’s not going to do.”

He said he had hoped he could get more traction in Quebec, where he was born. “I was hanging out at the Orange Julep [in Montreal] every week. Like, what does it take to crack that province,” he said.

“And I thought I’d get more support. I have to be honest with you.”

Mr. O’Leary said he called former prime minister Stephen Harper to ask him for advice about supply management and the Trans-Pacific Partnership. He said he’s called Mr. Harper “multiple times,” throughout the race.

“His best advice to me was that this was a team sport.”

He said he believes his supporters ultimately want to win a majority Conservative government. “Everybody wants to win, and if I thought there was an easier path to do so, I would do it,” he said.

The membership ballots have now been mailed out and Mr. O’Leary said some people in Ontario have already received them. He said he believes other leadership candidates will also be endorsing each other.

Mr. O’Leary said he’d still consider running for a seat in Parliament , including against Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland in the Toronto riding of University-Rosedale.

“I’ve been toying with taking on Freeland in Rosedale. That could be interesting for her. She might enjoy that contest,” he said.

When asked if he’s now the kingmaker in the race, Mr. O’Leary said, “I think I just did that.”

