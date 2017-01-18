It’s official: Kevin O’Leary is joining the Conservative leadership race.

The businessman-turned-reality TV star made the announcement in a brief video on his Facebook page early Wednesday morning before an interview on CTV’s Your Morning. "It's official. I'm in," his Facebook announcement said.

Mr. O’Leary said the Conservative Party needs a candidate “who can beat Justin Trudeau and bring back jobs to this country.”

“This is it everybody. I’m about to go onto that set and announce that I’m going to join the leadership race of the Conservative party,” Mr. O’Leary said in the video.

“I’m really excited because the potential of this country is absolutely immense. It’s just really mismanaged,” he added.

Mr. O’Leary said he’s joining the crowded race after thousands of Canadians logged onto a website launched by his exploratory committee in December to determine whether he should run.

Read more: Who's running for the Conservative leadership? Learn about the candidates

John Ibbitson: Note to Conservatives: There is no future in Donald Trump Lite

Read more (archives): Kevin O'Leary: He's not a billionaire, he just plays one on TV

“I listened to you. Thank you. Forty-thousand of you went to the website and encouraged me to do it. That’s why I’m doing it,” Mr. O’Leary said.

With Mr. O'Leary's addition, there are now 14 candidates running to replace Stephen Harper on May 27. Mr. O’Leary, an anglophone who said he is willing to learn French, joins the race the day after the French language debate in Quebec City.

A Conservative Party spokesman did not immediately reply to questions about whether Mr. O’Leary has filed his official paperwork with the party.

More to come

Report Typo/Error