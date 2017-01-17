Kevin O’Leary is expected to announce his bid for Conservative leadership on Wednesday, a source familiar with the campaign said.

“That is the plan so far,” the source told the Globe and Mail.

“We need to get selling memberships, raising money and having access to lists. And the longer we wait, the more we restrict our ability to get all that stuff.”

The announcement, expected on Facebook, would come the day after the 13 leadership contenders meet in Quebec City for a French language debate. Mr. O’Leary, an Anglophone who said he is willing to learn French, has been criticized for lacking proficiency in one of Canada’s two official languages.

Members of Mr. O’Leary’s exploratory committee, which includes Ontario’s former Progressive Conservative premier Mike Harris, retired Conservative senator Marjory LeBreton, and Conservative strategist and campaign chair Mike Coates, were set to discuss the launch in a conference call on Tuesday evening.

The committee said in a report last week there is a “clear path to victory” if Mr. O’Leary joins the crowded race to replace Stephen Harper in May.

“All signs are pointing to he’s going to announce [Wednesday],” the source said.

Reached by phone on Tuesday, Mr. O’Leary refused to say if he’s entering the race.

“No comment. I will be commenting on the debate tomorrow though,” he said.

“I’m very frustrated with this debate process because they’re not getting anything done in terms of getting the dialogue going. I’ve been saying that for a while. We still have 13 candidates, we’re still doing 20-second sound bites. It’s not working.”

