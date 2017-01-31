Former Liberal leader and foreign affairs minister Stephane Dion says he has agreed to be Canada’s ambassador to the European Union and Germany.

Dion made the announcement while saying goodbye to his colleagues in the House of Commons, following a similar tribute from former immigration minister John McCallum.

Dion, who represents a Montreal riding, was shuffled out of cabinet earlier this month in favour of Chrystia Freeland, a move widely seen as part of the Liberal government’s response to the ascendance of Donald Trump.

Dion did not initially accept the “senior position” he was offered by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, a sign that he was not happy about the decision to relive him of his portfolio.

McCallum, the Markham-area MP who was also shuffled out of cabinet earlier this month, has already agreed to serve as Canada’s ambassador to China.

In a statement, Trudeau hailed Dion’s continuing dedication to public service.

“Stephane’s commitment to Canada knows few parallels, and I am grateful he has agreed to undertake this unique and important task,” Trudeau said.

“As Canada’s senior voice in Europe, I know he will continue to serve his country in an extraordinary way and help deepen Canada’s enduring relations with Europe.”

