Liberal members of Parliament, including cabinet ministers, advertised non-partisan government jobs on Twitter Thursday using Liberal-Party-branded images.

One tweet, from Liberal MP Francesco Sorbara, was retweeted by Heritage Minister Mélanie Joly and the Canadian Heritage department. Others who sent out virtually identical tweets include Natural Resources Minister Jim Carr and Environment Minister Catherine McKenna.

It, along with the other social-media messages, was deleted shortly after an inquiry from The Globe and Mail. Many tweets were sent out again with the Liberal logo removed.

Conservative MP Peter Van Loan said it was inappropriate to use a party logo when advertising government jobs.

“It raises questions about whether they actually view [the hiring] as a non-partisan process,” Mr. Van Loan said.

“It certainly suggests if you’re not a Liberal, you shouldn’t apply,” he said.

NDP MP Alexandre Boulerice said the tweets sent the wrong message to prospective applicants.

“It looks like they want to pack those boards with party insiders and Liberals,” Mr. Boulerice said.

“It’s another example of the confusion that the federal government is making between the Liberal Party and the federal government.”

The appointments on a number of government boards and cultural institutions, such as the Canadian Museum of History and National Film Board, are being filled under a new “open, transparent and merit-based” process. The Trudeau government announced last May that it was taking steps to “put an end to the partisan use of government advertising.”

The Liberal Party did not immediately respond with comment when reached.

Report Typo/Error