Two Ontario Liberal operatives, including a top adviser to Premier Kathleen Wynne, are expected to face bribery charges under the province’s Election Act.

Ms. Wynne said Tuesday that charges are coming, but have not yet been laid.

“We are now at a point where we understand that charges will be laid,” she told reporters at Queen’s Park following an unrelated meeting with Toronto Mayor John Tory.

The Ontario Provincial Police have not formally announced the charges yet.

Patricia Sorbara and Gerry Lougheed are accused of offering a government job to former Liberal candidate Andrew Olivier in exchange for Mr. Olivier quitting a by-election race in Sudbury last year.

Ms. Sorbara is the Ontario Liberal‎ Party’s CEO and campaign director, in charge of overseeing the party’s organizational machinery and running the party’s campaign in the 2018 election. Mr. Lougheed is a Sudbury businessman and Liberal fundraiser.

Ms. Wynne said that Ms. Sorbara will step down from her posts once the charges are formally laid.

“She’ll step aside from her current position,” the Premier said.

Ms. Wynne repeatedly refused to answer questions about whether she had ordered Ms. Sorbara and Mr. Lougheed to offer Mr. Olivier a job in exchange for quitting the race.

“We’ve had hundreds of questions in the legislature, you’ve asked me hundreds of questions about this situation,” she said. “It has evolved so that there has been an investigation, we have co-operated with the investigation, we will continue to do that and it is now at a point where we understand charges will be laid.”

Ontario Provincial Police Detective Superintendent Dave Truax, ‎director of Criminal Investigation Services, did not respond to requests for further information on the charges.

Both Ms. Sorbara and Mr. Lougheed have steadfastly maintained their innocence.

“Any suggestion that anything was offered in exchange for any action is categorically false,” Ms. Sorbara said in a statement in December, 2014, when the accusations first surfaced.

Ms. Wynne has also defended the pair repeatedly, insisting they were just trying to find ways for Mr. Olivier to get more involved in politics and did not offer him the jobs in exchange for him dropping his candidacy.

The Election Act charges are provincial offences, as opposed to criminal ones.

In February, 2015, Chief Electoral Officer Greg Essensa ruled that Ms. Sorbara and Mr. Lougheed had broken the Election Act’s anti-bribery section 96.1. That section makes it illegal to “give, procure or promise or agree to procure an office or employment to induce a person to become a candidate, refrain from becoming a candidate or withdraw his or her candidacy.” The Act prescribes a penalty of up to two years less a day in prison or a fine up to $25,000.

However, Mr. Essensa does not have the power to lay charges himself, so referred the matter to the OPP.

The OPP also charged Mr. Lougheed, but not Ms. Sorbara, criminally in connection with the case last year. However, just a few months later, prosecutors stayed the charge. They have until April next year to decide whether to reactivate the criminal prosecution.

Ms. Sorbara and Mr. Olivier allegedly both encouraged Mr. Olivier to drop out of the race for the Liberal nomination ahead of the February, 2015, by-election so that Ms. Wynne’s preferred candidate – Glenn Thibeault – could take the nomination unopposed.

Mr. Olivier‎, who records conversations because he is quadreplegic and has difficulty taking notes, released recordings of his discussions with Ms. Sorbara and Mr. Lougheed.

In one telephone call, Ms. Sorbara was recorded giving Mr. Olivier a menu of possible government positions, including “a full-time or a part-time job at a constituency office” or “appointments to boards or commissions.”

In a meeting, Mr. Lougheed was recorded telling Mr. Olivier he could receive a “reward” for quitting the race.

“We would like to present to you options in terms of appointments, jobs, whatever,” he said, according to the tape.

Mr. Olivier did not agree to take any of these jobs. Instead, he called a press conference and went public about the alleged bribes.

Mr. Thibeault won the by-election and now sits in Ms. Wynne’s cabinet as energy minister.

