The federal government is maintaining its pledge to reduce Canada’s debt as a share of the economy, even as Tuesday’s fiscal update will show weaker short-term growth than Ottawa had expected.

Finance Minister Bill Morneau provided a hint Friday of the economic landscape he will present Tuesday as part of his fall fiscal update.

Mr. Morneau’s March budget outlined a plan to spend more on infrastructure by running at least five consecutive years of deficits, but the government argued that Ottawa has the fiscal room to run deficits while still lowering the federal debt as a percentage of Gross Domestic Product.

The March federal budget estimated the federal debt as a percentage of GDP would decline from 32.5 per cent in 2016-17 to 30.9 per cent in 2020-21.

Speaking with reporters Friday following a speech to the Toronto Board of Trade, Mr. Morneau said he is standing by that goal.

“What we’ve said is that we believe that being fiscally prudent is critically important,” he said. “So the idea that we will reduce our net debt-to-GDP remains our approach to fiscal management and that will be something that we will continue to communicate.”

Mr. Morneau declined to say whether the update would show a clear timeline for when the federal bottom line will return to balance.

“Our fall fiscal update will give people a sense of where the economy is right now. It will give them a sense of what we see as our growth rate over time. It will also give them a sense of the way that we’re going to work to improve our situation. It will provide for them how we’re going to be fiscally responsible and that continues to be our goal. We’ve identified the net debt to GDP as a critical way to understand that and we’ll have more to talk about that next week and in the coming months,” he said.

The Globe and Mail reported Thursday that Mr. Morneau’s fiscal update will go beyond the traditional revisions of spending and revenue forecasts and will include new policy measures that are largely focused on infrastructure and responding to recent advice from the minister’s advisory council on growth. The update is not expected to include major new spending or short-term stimulus measures.

Mr. Morneau’s March, 2016, budget projected a deficit of $29.4-billion in 2016-17 and $29-billion the following year. Those figures included a $6-billion annual adjustment for unforeseen events and forecasting errors. The update is likely to show that much of that adjustment will, in fact, be needed.

The decision to include $6-billion in prudence was initially criticized by close observers of fiscal policy. Writing in The Globe in April, former senior Finance Canada officials Scott Clark and Peter DeVries said that amount of prudence was “well over the top.” Yet in a column published Friday in The Globe, the two observers said the prudence will likely be needed and should be maintained.

“In retrospect, it would appear that the minister was right to include $6-billion of annual prudence reserve in his first budget,” they wrote.

Also on Friday, Finance Canada released its monthly tracking of Ottawa’s bottom line.

The Fiscal Monitor report showed that Ottawa ran a $2.7-billion deficit in August and a cumulative deficit of $5.4-billion over the first five months of the 2016-17 fiscal year.

Parliamentary Budget Officer Jean-Denis Fréchette issued a report this week that said its own fiscal forecasts are largely unchanged from April. The PBO projects the annual deficits over the coming years will be slightly smaller than the figures forecasted in the budget. The PBO said the outlook has worsened slightly for this year and next but the fiscal forecast has improved for future years.

Report Typo/Error