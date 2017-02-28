The Liberal Party of Canada has rejected the candidacy of a local power broker in a heated nomination battle in Montreal, increasing the odds of victory for former provincial minister Yolande James.

In an interview on Tuesday, the mayor of the borough of Saint-Laurent, Alan DeSousa, said he has recently been informed by party officials that his name would not be on the ballot at the coming Liberal nomination meeting in Saint-Laurent. Mr. DeSousa said the party’s “green-light committee” did not provide any explanation for his rejection.

“There is no reason why my name should be excluded,” Mr. DeSousa said, hoping for a speedy reversal of the ban. “Every day that goes by is a day that I lose to the advantage of other candidates, including those that might be favoured by party brass.”

The riding of Saint-Laurent is a traditional Liberal stronghold and a victory in the nomination race basically guarantees a seat in the House of Commons. The riding was held by former minister and party leader Stéphane Dion for 21 years.

Mr. DeSousa would have been a serious contender in the race, given that the borough where he has served for more than 30 years has the same borders as the riding.

Ms. James, a former provincial politician and media personality with strong allies in the Liberal hierarchy, does not live in Saint-Laurent. She has previously represented the nearby riding of Nelligan in Montreal’s West Island in the National Assembly.

Mr. DeSousa’s ouster from the nomination race stands to reinforce the perception the Liberal Party has favoured the candidacy of Ms. James in the riding of Saint-Laurent, along with the candidacy of senior Liberal staffer Mary Ng in a parallel by-election in Markham-Thornhill.

In Markham-Thornhill, the party announced on Feb. 20 that the time frame to obtain memberships to vote in the nomination had been retroactively cut off on Feb. 14, irking rival candidates. Ms. Ng is currently on leave from her position as director of appointments in the Prime Minister’s Office.

“This is not a fair race,” said Nadeem Qureshi, a rival of Ms. Ng’s for the Markham-Thornhill nomination, adding that Liberal organizers should have warned him about the retroactive member registration deadline.

Liberal members will choose their candidate in Markham-Thornhill on March 4, while no date for the nomination in Saint-Laurent has been set. The by-elections in both ridings will be held on April 3.

Liberal Party spokesman Braeden Caley refused to explain why the party rejected Mr. DeSousa’s candidacy.

“The Liberal Party of Canada is committed to an open nomination for the Saint-Laurent by-election, and thousands of Saint-Laurent residents have signed up to be registered Liberals. For reasons of confidentiality, the party cannot discuss the details of a particular file,” he said in an e-mail.

Mr. DeSousa said he has appealed the decision to disallow his candidacy. He said he hopes the Liberal Party will abide by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s promise to allow open and fair nomination meetings to select candidates across the country.

The Liberal Party had green-lighted at least one other candidate in Saint-Laurent: Marwah Rizqy, a professor of fiscal law who previously ran for the Liberals in another riding in the east end of Montreal.

