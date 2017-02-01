CANADIAN NEWS YOU SHOULD KNOW
> As Quebec’s media and political class begins some soul-searching about how it treated Muslim Canadians in the community, the RCMP is investigating whether there is enough evidence to lay terrorism charges in the killings of six worshippers at a Quebec City mosque.
> Canada says it will not increase its quota of refugees due to the Trump administration’s actions to bar refugees coming to the United States. So far the Liberal government also says it’s not planning to change the Safe Third Country Agreement, which largely prevents refugees who have failed to attain asylum in the U.S. from coming to Canada.
> Prince Edward Island is the latest province to sign a health deal with the federal government. In total, eight provinces and territories have come to agreements, covering about 10 per cent of the Canadian population. The Hill Times examines the Liberals’ “divide and conquer” strategy.
> The Liberals’ second budget -- expected in weeks -- will contain reforms to the temporary foreign worker program.
> Former Liberal leader and foreign affairs minister Stephane Dion has accepted a post as Canada’s ambassador to Germany and the European Union. “At this critical time, I will do my part to strengthen Canada’s relationship with Europe,” he said in a farewell address in the House of Commons yesterday.
> Kellie Leitch says her proposed “Canadian values” test for immigrants could screen out white supremacists, too.
> Members of Alberta’s Wildrose Party are growing restless about a proposal to unify with the Progressive Conservatives.
> And the Prime Minister’s Office took the extraordinary step of asking Fox News to delete a factually incorrect tweet that indicated the Quebec City shooter was Morrocan. “These tweets by Fox News dishonour the memory of the six victims and their families by spreading misinformation, playing identity politics, and perpetuating fear and division within our communities,” wrote Kate Purchase, the Prime Minister’s director of communications, in an open letter. Fox apologized and deleted the incorrect information.
U.S. NEWS YOU SHOULD KNOW
> U.S. President Donald Trump has selected judge Neil Gorsuch as his Supreme Court nominee. Mr. Gorsuch, 49, could influence the direction of the court for decades. He is said to be very much in the mold of justice Antonin Scalia, who he has been nominated to replace. Democrats may pull out all the stops to block Mr. Gorsuch’s nomination after Republicans stonewalled Mr. Obama’s nominee for nine months in 2016. Republicans may choose to end the filibuster in order to get him confirmed.
> Mr. Trump’s immigration ban that targets citizens of seven Muslim-majority countries continues to be the subject of backlash. A Reuters poll showed that 49 per cent of those responding either agreed somewhat or strongly with the order while 41 per cent disagreed somewhat or strongly. Senior Democrats are also signalling that they may use the ban as a litmus test for upcoming nominees, as shown by Minority Leader Chuck Schumer’s decision to vote against Elaine Chao for Transportation Secretary.
> FiveThirtyEight has released an interactive tracker of how often Members of Congress and Senators vote with or against Mr. Trump. It’s being updated with every vote that the legislatures take.
> The Republican retreat last week in Philadelphia was a gathering point for conservatives from across the U.S. There was one person who made it in that wasn’t on the guest list: A woman claiming to be the spouse of a politician.
> And although it is far too soon to analyze Mr. Trump’s impact on the U.S. economy as a whole, political dating sites and apps have seen a resurgence. One is TrumpSingles.com. Another, Maple Match, seeks to connect Americans with Canadians to save them from the Trump presidency. On the other end of the relationship spectrum, The Upshot looked at Americans’ views on marrying outside of the party.
LUNCHTIME LONG READ
In The Atlantic, David Frum argues that the United States’ democracy could slide into an autocracy because so much depends on the morals of the person elected president.
WHAT EVERYONE’S TALKING ABOUT
Adrienne Clarkson (Globe and Mail): “This country has always had to fight against prejudice and shortsightedness, and we continue to do so. The health of our society means that we have continued to do so. We must never become complacent and think that we are better than anybody else because our country just happens not to be a place where you can buy an assault rifle down the street or where everyone carries a pistol in their glove compartment. We have to remember that we are not immune from racism and from taking away human rights.”
Kamal Al-Solaylee (Globe and Mail): “While it’s hard to disentangle anti-Islam prejudice from general anti-immigrant or anti-refugee sentiments, Muslims in Canada are affected by all three. This triple punch starts with some of our federal and provincial parties and trickles down to street-level hate crimes.”
Sheema Khan (Globe and Mail): “In fact, Canadians and Quebeckers have opened their hearts to Muslims across this country, letting them know that they are loved and supported. Our elected leaders have set the tone toward healing. These profound acts of kindness help repair the social fabric that extremists desperately seek to rupture. Their goal is to sow hatred, division and fear. We must not let them succeed. Instead, let us become soldiers of inclusion, armed with compassion, ready to confront xenophobia in all its forms. Apathy is not an option.”
Campbell Clark (Globe and Mail): “It is only 12 days into the Donald Trump era – and the chaos has visibly seeped into Ottawa and Justin Trudeau’s government.”
Lawrence Martin (Globe and Mail): “We’re in completely new territory with this U.S. administration. There has never been one like it – and never one so unlike our own. The John Diefenbaker and John Kennedy fissure was based on less. So was the split between Richard Nixon and Pierre Trudeau. The divide today extends to trade, immigration, climate change, social justice, foreign policy and much else.”
Kathleen Parker (The Washington Post): “If Karl Rove was George W. Bush’s brain, [Steve] Bannon is Trump’s conscience.”
Erwin Chemerinsky, Zephyr Teachout, and Laurence Tribe (Vox): “We are part of the legal team that sued President Donald Trump, on January 23, for violating the Constitution. We did so not for partisan reasons, but to affirm the most basic aspect of the rule of law: No one, not even the president, is above the law. From the first moments of his presidency, Donald Trump has been violating an important constitutional provision: the foreign emoluments clause, which prevents a government official from benefiting personally from a foreign government.”
