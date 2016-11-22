Ottawa has announced the immediate purchase of 18 Super Hornet fighter jets, but won’t say how much it will cost.

The goal will be to “supplement the (current fleet of) CF-18s until the permanent replacement arrives,” the government said.

Public Services and Procurement Minister Judy Foote would not disclose the cost of the purchase. She said the government has a price in mind but will not reveal it ahead of discussions with the manufacturer.

The federal government announced it would also launch a full competition for further jet fighters during the current mandate.

The government said its immediate priority is to launch negotiations with the U.S. government and Boeing for “mature, combat-ready” Super Hornets, which are currently in use by the U.S. military.

The government said the “interim” purchase of the Super Hornets will allow the Canadian Armed Forces to deal with a “capability gap” caused by the aging of the 35-year-old CF-18s.

The results of the competition for the full fleet are expected in five years, with the aircraft arriving at full operational capability in the late 2020s.

